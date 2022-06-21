Moosewala killing: 2 shooters among 3 arrested, 8 grenades, assault rifle seized
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, officials said on Monday, adding that one of them was in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident.
Eight grenades along with an under-barrel grenade launcher, nine electric detonators, one assault rifle along with 20 cartridges, three sophisticated pistols, 36 rounds and part of an AK series assault rifle have been seized from them, police said.
The explosives were a part of backup plan in case the weapons did not work, they said.
The accused have been identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said.
The police said Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Brar at the time of the incident.
He is the main shooter and executioner of the murder, police said. The trio were arrested on June 19 from Kutch in Gujarat, police said.
Also, the shooters had arranged Punjab Police uniform to commit the murder, but did not use it, officials said on Monday. The revelation came a day after the Delhi Police arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the murder of Moosewala.
Meanwhile, a Delhi court Monday sent three people, including two shooters, to police custody for custodial interrogation for two weeks in a case related to the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal handed over Priyavrat (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, to police for 14 days, after Delhi Police Special Cell submitted that they were required to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy.
Police told the court that Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. He is the main shooter and executioner of the murder, police said.
Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing of the popular singer, the probe agency said
