Moolchand Hospital nurse held for stealing and selling Remdesivir

New delhi: A 24-year-old nurse of Moolchand Hospital here in South Delhi was arrested for stealing Remdesivir injection and giving it to her friend, who was selling them at a high price, police said.

The nurse was identified as Lalitesh, who worked in the Covid ward. She along with three other accused used to demand Rs 70,000 for one Remdesivir injection.

Additional DCP (north-west) Dr Guriqbal Singh Singh Sidhu said she was managing to get unused injections of recovered patients to sell in the black market.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered 113 FIRs till May 4 of which 61 cases pertain to cheating and fraud in the name of providing Covid medicines or oxygen etc while 52 cases pertain to black-marketing, hoarding or overcharging. 100 arrests have been made in these cases. In one day alone, taking cognizance of Covid helpline and cyber helpline calls and reports, 37 cases of cheating have been registered and investigations were taken up.

Delhi Police has in the last two days identified 200 mobile numbers, 95 bank accounts, 33 UTR and 17 UPI, Wallet involved in this inhuman crime and is in coordination with the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and I4C of MHA for stoppage of payment and blocking of these numbers.