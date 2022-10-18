Money laundering case: Jain withdraws plea from SC

New Delhi: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court the plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his petition against the transfer of the money laundering case against him from one trial court to another court.

On October 11, a bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari had issued notice to the ED on Jain's plea and posted the case for hearing on October 31.

On October 1, the high court had dismissed Jain's plea, saying all facts were duly considered by the Principal District and Sessions Judge while transferring the case, which is being probed by the ED, and it cannot be held that the decision suffered from any illegality or needed interference.