Money laundering case: ED conducts raids against Jain

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in the national capital region in connection with a money laundering probe against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, officials said Friday morning.



At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency as part of the searches.

The premises linked to the promoters of a prominent school-running business group are also understood to have been covered.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present.

A decision on his bail plea has been reserved by a Delhi court.

The agency had claimed to have seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after similar raids were conducted against Jain's family and others after his arrest.

Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings. In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.