Modinagar fire: SHO suspended; inquiry ordered into illegal factories

new delhi: After the tragic fire at a Modinagar sparkling candle factory here that killed nine people, the Ghaziabad SSP has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Modinagar police station Devpal Pundeer and ordered a departmental inquiry against him to be headed by the SP (Rural).

On the day of the incident, the local outpost-in-charge Mohammad Rafiq was suspended for dereliction of duty and failing to inform authorities about the illegal factory. Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, SP (Rural) said Investigation revealed that lots of illegal factories are running in Modinagar and other rural areas. Ghaziabad police, administration and labour department are in the process to prepare a list of all such industries and factories operating in the district with the intention to take strict action.

Notably, a report prepared by the fire department in February 2019 which has revealed that more than 95% of hotels, hospitals, industries and factories in Ghaziabad don't have the mandatory no-objection certificate NOC). The fire department had subsequently written to district authorities, including Ghaziabad Development Authority GDA, to initiate action against such facilities. But till the date, no action has been taken against them.