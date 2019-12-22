Modi targets AAP at rally over drinking water, Metro project

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over a range of issues including alleged supply of dirty water in the city, unauthorised colonies, transportation, pollution, while adddressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national Capital. The rally was organised by the Delhi BJP to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for regularising 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.



Modi said that the Delhi government has kept its eyes closed on the biggest problem of the city, which is drinking water. He went on to say that the city records highest sale of water purifier in the country and rejected the claims of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) about clean drinking water being supplied to the people.

He also said that had Delhi government not created political hurdles, work on Metro Phase-IV would have started long back. He added that despite hurdles created by the Delhi government, the BJP-led central government has ensured that the Metro network grows at a rate of 25 kilometres every year against 14 kilometres before 2014.

The BJP in a statement said that the Centre's decision to regularise 1,731 illegal colonies has helped 40 lakh people living in Delhi. The Prime Minister also stressed on the government's decision to regularise illegal colonies. He said, "Now you have full rights to your house..Full rights."

Present along with other leaders from BJP, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "You have to decide which

government you want. Ayushman Bharat has been implemented everywhere in India apart from Bengal and Delhi. It's a decision time on whether you want free medical treatment or not."

The PM claimed a substantial segment of Delhi had to withstand "political ciommitments made of lies." He stressed that it was BJP which brought a "permanent Solution."

The crowd cheered as he said, "Aisa Nahi Chalega, na mai chalne dunga."

The PM also stated that Assembly elections in the national Capital are due early next year and the AAP is in a triangular contest against the BJP and Congress to retain power.