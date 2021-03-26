Modi-led govt insecure about rising popularity of our governance: Dy CM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Centre and said that the Narendra Modi government is feeling insecure with the rising popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party and its governance style in Delhi, which has been recognised globally.



Sisodia was speaking after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which is also referred to as the NCT Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"The GNCTD Bill passed by the Narendra Modi Government reflects the deep insecurities of PM Modi and the BJP. We know that at present, the nation and the world is speaking of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance and its diverse schemes," he said.

The AAP leader said that the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance has made people realise that they have a choice to vote for someone who actually works for them instead of viewing the Modi-led as the only option.

"People keep on asking, if not ModiJi then who? Who will be ModiJi's successor? Now people have started exclaiming and pitting Arvind Kejriwal against Narendra Modi," he said.

Sisodia also said that the BJP-led Centre is endorsing negative politics and that is acting as a roadblock in the politics of good work, in the progress of the nation. "The Prime Minister of the nation should promote and reinforce good work done by individuals and public representatives of the nation," he said.

"The post of the Prime Minister is like a father-figure who supports and aids the good work done by the Chief Minister of any state belonging to any political leaning instead of imposing blockades," he added.

"In the last 6 years, the Delhi Government has provided its people with excellent, easy-to-access schemes," Sisodia said. The change in the education system, affordable and accessible healthcare initiatives like Mohalla Clinics, and other facilities has lured people in the AAP's favour, the Minister said. "Nobody in this country has anything good to say about PM Narendra Modi or BJP's style of governance," he alleged.

He further alleged that the BJP has failed its people in providing even the basic amenities. "If Delhi can provide free water and free electricity to its people, then why can't other states? Because in reality, the BJP model or PM Narendra Modi's model is just a tokenistic model of governance."

The Minister said that his government had introduced home delivery of ration to people, but faced obstruction from the BJP. "The Narendra Modi-led government could have replicated such a policy across other states but it did not. Instead, it is now creating hindrances in the work of the Delhi Government," he said.

"We will continue the fight against negative politics and fulfil the vision of providing the best facilities to the people of Delhi," Sisodia added.