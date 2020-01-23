Modi has brought us together, say protesting women at Turkman Gate

New Delhi: As women of Shaheen Bagh gained momentum not only in the national Capital but all over the country, women belonging to Old Delhi's Turkman Gate area have been sitting in protest for over eight days on Thursday.



Reeking with a tragic history, one of the oldest and historic gates of Delhi is now witnessing scores of protesters sitting in a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We want our India back and nothing else. We belong here and we will die here. However, Modi through this act has brought everyone together and we stand united," said a woman at the protest. They added that their ancestors had lived here and died here as well.

"We reject the kala kanoon that this government has thrown upon us," said a young married woman at the protest. The protest gained momentum when seven people were detained while protesting against the CAA and NRC in central Delhi's Turkman Gate. "Till the time they don't take back this bill, we are going to sit here," they said. Together they changed "kaagaz nhi dikhaenge" and added that it is highly disrespectful of this government to say that protesting women take money to sit-in protest. "Ask them to visit us and I will give them 2000 rupees from my side," said a dadi at Turkman Gate.

Children are also actively involved in the protest. A little girl shouted slogans and demanded the current regime to be thrown out. The protest also witnessed scores of students joining in at the protest. Two students of Ambedkar University while joining in the protest said, "We heard about the protest and wanted to be a part of it."

The women added that this government has forced old ladies like them to come out on the street and protest. They have been given 4 weeks, let them take 4 months, but we are not going to move unless they take back the bill. The protest, just like Shaheen Bagh, goes on all through the day and night.