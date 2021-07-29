Moderate rain forecast for Delhi Thursday

New Delhi: The national capital Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, with the weatherman forecasting moderate rain during the day.



The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 94 per cent, they said.

According to Met department officials, the maximum temperature will settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 59.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good', between 51 and 100 satisfactory', 101 and 200 moderate', 201 and 300 poor', 301 and 400 very poor', and 401 and 500 severe'.