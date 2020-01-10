Moderate fog in Delhi, AQI improves
New Delhi: The national capital region (NCR) on Friday witnessed moderate fog in most of the regions, while a few isolated pockets saw dense fog as Delhi recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature will hover around 16 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the NCR would continue to witness moderate fog in the coming days.
At least 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours on Friday.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded under the 'poor' category following the rains the city witnessed during the week.
According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 157 on Friday morning.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Priyanka meets CAA victims, visits temples in Varanasi10 Jan 2020 9:27 AM GMT
Internet access a fundamental right, says SC; asks J-K to...10 Jan 2020 9:00 AM GMT
PM wishes singer K J Yesudas on his 80th birthday10 Jan 2020 6:45 AM GMT
Here's what Kareena said on how much Taimur's nanny makes10 Jan 2020 6:45 AM GMT
French unions protest against Macron's pension reform10 Jan 2020 6:28 AM GMT