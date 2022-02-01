Model Town: Cook, two associates confine 62-year-old woman, get away with valuables

New Delhi: A 62-year-old woman was confined to her room in northwest Delhi's Model Town area by her cook and his two associates who made away with electronic gadgets, police said on Monday.



One of the accused, Devender Saud (35), resident of a village in Kailali district of Nepal has been arrested in the robbery case, while police are searching for the cook, Lokesh (34), and his other associates who have gone absconding.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 7.30 pm when the elderly woman was alone at her home as her son and other family members had gone for a vacation in Goa, police said.

According to the police, on the day of the incident, their cook Lokesh, who had been living with the family for the last one and half years, called his two-three associates and after consuming liquor, confined her to her room. They fled away with one mobile phone and two tablets from another room.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case was registered under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Model Town police station.

"It was found that police verification of their servant was not done. Cook Lokesh and other associates are absconding and further efforts are being made to nab them," she said.