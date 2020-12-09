Mobile phone seized from prisoner in Bhondsi jail

Gurugram: Jail officials from Bhondsi jail on Monday night seized a mobile phone from a prisoner. Rahul, who was arrested for crimes of burglary and car jackings had purchased it from fellow inmates.



According to sources, the cost of the mobile phone used by Rahul was Rs 26,000 but he was sold the phone for more than Rs 80,000 by fellow inmates.

Following this, the jail authority has begun investigations against the key suspects who sold the phone to Rahul. Call records of Rahul are also being monitored to see who he was in touch with.

Deep nexus between jail officials and prisoners lodged inside Bhondsi jail was exposed following reports of an official within the jail complex charging Rahul's phone.

This incident took place days after a dreaded gangster identified as Surjeet Kataria tried to end his life inside the prison complex of Bhondsi Jail. A mobile phone was also seized from his possession a few days earlier before Kataria tried to kill himself. His family members alleged that officials and prisoners were trying to harass him.