MLA's challenge to 'bad character' declaration opposed before HC

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday opposed before the Delhi High Court a plea by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the agency's decision declaring him as a "bad character."



Delhi Police said that approval for the declaration was given by the authority concerned as per due procedure and on the basis of a careful review of the material

available.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that reasons have been recorded by the approving authority, which is confidential in nature and cannot be shared with the petitioner.

The law officer further emphasised that the scope of the court's interference in such cases was limited and the petitioner can make a representation to the authorities concerned for the redressal of his grievances.