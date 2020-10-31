MLA Atishi reaches out to constituents with 'Safety First' Survey

New Delhi: In a bid to make her constituency crime free, AAP MLA Atishi has been meeting residents and traders and taking insight from them on reducing theft, vandalism, presence of antisocial elements in Kalkaji. She launched the 'Safety First for Kalkaji' survey on Friday after receiving several complaints of criminal activities from residents of Kalkaji Market, Deshbandhu Colony, Sukhdev Vihar and South Park Apartments.

Seeing the demand by residents for stricter safety measures, the 'Safety First for Kalkaji' survey will be a constituency wide exercise, carried out through google forms and paper questionnaires, the MLA's office said in a statement.





The safety survey includes multiple choice and short answer questions which enquire about the time of day residents feel most unsafe, where they feel most unsafe, and whom they report to when they witness crime or inappropriate behaviour. The survey also proposes four kinds of solutions –– CCTV cameras, elimination of dark spots, self defence workshops and more beat patrolling for citizens to choose from. This will help in collecting data on the category of crimes and unlawful activities residents have noticed or experienced in their neighbourhood along with recording the level of safety they presently feel.



"Democracy is not limited to election of a representative once in 5 years, but to ensure regular contact with the people and to work for their welfare. To maintain this contact, as a part of the survey, we are also communicating the 24x7 MLA Office helpline in all our outreach, so that people can just call and check the status of their grievance," Atsihi said.