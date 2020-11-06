Misuse of alarm chains in trains: A menace that COVID-19 couldn't get to

New Delhi: Be it before the lockdown or after, the misuse of alarm chains in trains continues in Delhi-NCR. Recent data from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Delhi division revealed that over 400 cases of chain pulling were reported this year from various railway stations.



As per data, from January to March this year, about 307 cases were reported in which 270 people were caught. After the resumption of normal trains from June 1, over 100 such cases were reported in which more than 100 people were nabbed till October.

"After the resumption of train services amid the COVID-19 scenario, the railways have asked passengers to reach the station at least 90 minutes before departure but still some passengers are not able to reach the stations on time and then resort to chain-pulling for trivial issues," an RPF official said.

The data further shows that 1,625 cases were registered last year and approximately 1,500 people were arrested whereas about 1,769 cases were reported in 2018 where 1,635 people were found misusing the alarm chain. The RPF has also identified blackspots where chain-pulling was reported frequently. The blackspots are New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Rohtak and Faridabad, an RPF official said, adding that they have increased the security over there.

Another RPF official stated that the chain can only be pulled by passengers for any kind of emergency but misusing it for irrelevant issues lead to delays of other passenger trains and loss to the railways. "Relatives or friends getting late in reaching or to de-board or board at stations, these are not the reasons any passenger can pull the chain," the official said.

This menace falls under section 141 of the Railways Act (Needlessly interfering with means of communication in a train). "Those found misusing the alarm chain faces imprisonment for a term which may extend up to one year or with fine which may extend up to Rs 1,000, or with both," an official said.

Security Commissioner (East) Harish Papola said they have identified trains from which this menace is frequently reported and they are taking action against people who are involved in illegal activities. "We are also creating awareness among people by telling them chain-pulling adversely affects all the passengers in the train and also it affects the operations of other trains," he said.