New Delhi: It was a misty morning in Delhi on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 13 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Relative humidity was 93 percent at 8.30 am, a Meteorological Department official said.

The weatherman has predicted a clear day ahead.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, the official said.

