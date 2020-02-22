Misty morning in Delhi
New Delhi: It was a misty morning in Delhi on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 13 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
Relative humidity was 93 percent at 8.30 am, a Meteorological Department official said.
The weatherman has predicted a clear day ahead.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, the official said.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convict's injury self-inflicted, superficial:22 Feb 2020 9:08 AM GMT
Bharti Infratel board to meet on Feb 24 post DoT's nod for...22 Feb 2020 8:57 AM GMT
India needs pro-business, not pro-crony policies, says CEA22 Feb 2020 8:53 AM GMT
Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi...22 Feb 2020 8:45 AM GMT
Woman who ''accidentally caught fire'' dies in Mumbai...22 Feb 2020 8:31 AM GMT