Mistreatment of students at school: MLA writes to govt

New Delhi: AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi on Saturday wrote a letter to the Director (Education) asking for immediate intervention in the matter of harassment and mistreatment of students by Bal Bharti



Public School for non-payment of fees. The leader sought for the matter to be looked into and a report to be submitted on the same.

The Karol Bagh legislator said that even if a parent has failed to pay the development fee and annual charges, the school does not have the right to withhold the annual result of the student whose fees have not been paid. The leader said that parents had to protest outside the school on April 8 against the unfair treatment and humiliation being meted out to their child.

