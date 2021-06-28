'Missing YouTuber jumped to her death from the Signature Bridge'

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman died purportedly after jumping off the Signature Bridge here after being missing for the last two days, the Delhi Police has said. Identified as one 24-year-old Himanshi Gandhi, the woman was a YouTuber and used to act in a YouTube channel with 5.74 lakh subscribers called "We Virus", police said.



Her family had lodged a missing complaint at Burari Police Station in North Delhi where they alleged that she went out to a coffee shop in Vijay Nagar along with her friends on June 24 morning but then didn't return back to her house.

"The family then filed a missing complaint the next day following which we began a manhunt for the woman," a senior police officer said.

On June 25 at around 3:30 pm, a body was recovered from Yamuna river which was later sent to the mortuary and then identified by the family members as Himanshi. "We checked the CCTV footage around the Signature Bridge area and found that the girl had scaled up the railing of the bridge before jumping into the river in full public view," the officer said.

An autopsy has been conducted while the report for the same is awaited, police said. "Her friends will also be questioned during the course of investigation to find out the motive behind the move," the officer added.