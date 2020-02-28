Missing or dead, they were out to earn for family

New Delhi: "Brother, I am trapped in violence but I will return home. If I will not go out to earn who will feed the family, I am going for work," these were last words spoken by people who are currently missing or killed during the North East Delhi violence. At GTB hospital mortuary on Friday, family members of deceased and missing persons were asking authorities to confirm whether their relatives were brought dead or are admitted in the hospital.



Ibrahim was waiting for the postmortem of his cousin brother Monis near the mortuary. He was carrying deceased's Aadhaar card and other necessary documents. "February 25 was the last time when I talked to him over the phone. Monis told me that violence had broken out in Mustafabad but assured me that he will return home but he did not come back," Ibrahim said. He further said after searching several hospitals he found Monis' body lying inside GTB mortuary. "His marriage was fixed but now the violence crushed all dreams," he added.

Another family was searching for a missing person identified as Maushir. "On February 25, he had gone to Khajuri area in his car. We have found his burnt car and battery which he had kept in his vehicle but Maushir is missing," a relative said, adding that a burnt body was also found nearby the car and they have asked the authority to identify the body.

Farha on Friday came to the hospital with her children. She was searching for her husband Dilshad who went missing since violence in North East Delhi. "He told me that he was going for the work and never returned I am searching for him," she said. Her husband had gone to Chandbagh for work.

The 18-year-old Salman had come to the hospital with his injured father who was later declared dead. "I stopped him from going out but he went outside to collect rags and sell them to get money for food," he said with numb eyes. The boy further added that the accused who were involved in the act asked his father's name and then attacked him. "Two men brought my injured father near my home. I took him on a cart for the first aid at a local dispensary," he said, adding that later he brought him to GTB on autorickshaw where he died. He also told that the police did not come for his help.