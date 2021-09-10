Missing NC leader found dead in Delhi flat

New Delhi: Missing National Conference leader and former member of the Legislative Council of Jammu and Kashmir Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead under mysterious circumstances in an apartment at Basai Dara Pur in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Thursday morning.



Prima facie evidence indicated that he was shot dead, police confirmed. The deceased politician had also been the former President of the District Gurdwara Committee in Jammu. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Urvija Goel, "We reached the spot and found a decomposed body. The man was later identified as Wazir by an acquaintance." Police further confirmed that the body was sent for an autopsy to 'ascertain the reason behind the death'.

As per the initial investigation, Wazir had reached Delhi on September 1 and was supposed to catch another flight from Delhi airport.

The body was recovered from the third floor of a residential complex and was lying in the washroom. The flat was a rented accommodation of his acquaintance Harpreet for a few months now. Cops also recovered Wazir's mobile phone from the spot. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a case of murder against 31-year-old Harpreet.

The forensic team collected samples. Police officials are still waiting for an initial forensic confirmation before commenting on the matter to proceed with further investigation. The investigation team got access to the CCTV footage to get more leads.

Moreover, Tarlochan's family lives in Canada and they raised suspicion of some mishap and informed Jammu police. Since the family knew the address of this accommodation, Jammu police communicated with Delhi Police to visit the house and later cops found Wazir dead in a decomposed condition.

The family further informed police that the main suspect Harpreet Singh, who is still absconding, told them that Tarlochan had taken the flight for Canada on September 2 but he was quarantined in Frankfurt and that's why he could not reach Canada.

Delhi Police investigating team is still trying to nab Harpreet and the further investigating process is on, DCP confirmed.

Meanwhile, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock at the death of his party colleague on Twitter.

"Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T.S. Wazir, ex-member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace," Abdullah tweeted.