Missing girl reunited with her family

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Metro unit reunited a 13-year-old girl with her family on Tuesday. According to police on January 4, the girl, native of Assam was found unattended at Anand Vihar metro station.

During the enquiry, she revealed that about 8-9 months back she came to Delhi with a lady of her village for doing domestic work. She was doing domestic work at Sonepat, Haryana. "But her employer did not pay salary on time, so she left the work and ran away and came to Delhi where she was found by the CISF staff at the metro station," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Vikram K Porwal.

He further said that during the enquiry the SHO of the local jurisdiction of her village was contacted and informed about the girl child was shared with him. He contacted her mother and requested her to reach Delhi as soon as possible to take custody of her child. Finally, on January 14 the brother and uncle of the child reached Delhi and appeared before the Child Welfare Committee, Mayur Vihar Delhi. The CWC handed over the child to them.

Meanwhile, in another case, another minor girl was reunited with her family. DCP Porwal said that the minor lives with her family in Ghaziabad

On January 14, the girl was found crying and in unattended condition at platform number-5 of Kashmere Gate Metro Station. "The staff of Kashmere Gate Metro Police Station consoled her and enquired about her parents and their whereabouts. Then the missing child told that she along with her mother were on the way Faridabad and that her mother boarded the Metro but unfortunately, she was left behind at the platform and as she was unaware about Delhi, so she started to cry," police said.

The CCTV footages of all the cameras were also seen, and finally, after efforts, mother of the missing child was traced out and after due formalities and verification, the missing child was handed over to her mother.