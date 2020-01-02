Missing doctors traced in Sikkim

New Delhi: Two doctors including a man and a woman, who have been missing from the national Capital since Christmas evening, were traced from Sikkim. Police said that they were safe and the reason behind missing will be ascertained after their questioning.



According to police on December 25, the complainant in the case who was working as a resident doctor at AIIMS Hospital reported that his wife and his friend went missing. The complainant alleged that on Christmas, his wife informed him that she and his friend are going to the church, subsequently, both of them went missing. Their phones were found switched off.

The mobile phones and social network accounts of both the missing persons were kept on electronic surveillance. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Thakur said that various teams were constituted and the exhaustive search was made in hotels, guest houses, hospital, at Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh.On December 31, based on electronic surveillance a team was sent to Ralong in Sikkim and both of them were found safe.