Missing doctors traced in Sikkim
New Delhi: Two doctors including a man and a woman, who have been missing from the national Capital since Christmas evening, were traced from Sikkim. Police said that they were safe and the reason behind missing will be ascertained after their questioning.
According to police on December 25, the complainant in the case who was working as a resident doctor at AIIMS Hospital reported that his wife and his friend went missing. The complainant alleged that on Christmas, his wife informed him that she and his friend are going to the church, subsequently, both of them went missing. Their phones were found switched off.
The mobile phones and social network accounts of both the missing persons were kept on electronic surveillance. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Thakur said that various teams were constituted and the exhaustive search was made in hotels, guest houses, hospital, at Delhi, NCR, Chandigarh.On December 31, based on electronic surveillance a team was sent to Ralong in Sikkim and both of them were found safe.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores memorable goal against Chelsea2 Jan 2020 7:04 AM GMT
SL to extend free-visa regime till April 302 Jan 2020 7:01 AM GMT
Peeragarhi fire: 14 injured, rescue operation underway2 Jan 2020 7:00 AM GMT
Aus orders more evacuations as bushfire toll reaches 172 Jan 2020 6:59 AM GMT
HK police arrest 400 protesters following NY march2 Jan 2020 6:58 AM GMT