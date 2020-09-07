Min's appeal to commuters: Please follow all precautions

New Delhi: Desperately hoping that reopening the Delhi Metro just as cases in the Capital have started surging again would not spell disaster, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday visited the Rajiv Chowk metro station on the Yellow Line and appealed to Delhiites, "I appeal to all Delhi Metro users to follow social distancing at the stations and inside the coaches. I am assured that if both the management and Delhiites responsibly follow the protocols in place, we will be able to set another benchmark of the Delhi model of fighting COVID."



Gahlot said that he was satisfied with the preparations undertaken by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Delhi Transport Department to ensure the mass rapid transport system is back on track but also added that this would only work out if all metro users play their part of responsible citizens and follow all precautions.

"I am glad that metro services are finally resuming in the city tomorrow. I inspected the station and am satisfied with the arrangements in place," he said, adding that Rajiv Chowk, despite being one of the busiest stations, has ensured that all precautions are in place as per the standard operating procedures.

The Delhi Transport Department has provided civil defence volunteers and enforcement teams to be deployed at metro stations to manage crowds, ensure social distancing, and guide travellers.

Suitable markings at stations and inside the trains have also been done to ensure social distancing. Only asymptomatic people would be allowed to travel after thermal screening, officials said.

An automatic sanitiser dispenser machine has also been made available at every entry point for passengers.

Delhi Metro has come up with an ingenious way to avoid hand contact with the elevator buttons by providing a foot-operated lift mechanism. They have also made a proper announcement system to regularly inform the commuters about safety measures.

Even the coaches in metro trains have instructions on its wall about all the protocols to be followed while travelling. Currently, only one gate for entry and exit has been allowed and signboards are installed at every important point to guide the passengers, an official said.