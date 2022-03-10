Minor raped by former IB officer in Karol Bagh

New Delhi: A 60-year-old former Intelligence bureau officer allegedly raped his friend's daughter by luring her on the pretext of giving her a job in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh, police said on Wednesday.



The accused is a friend of the victim's father, they said.

According to the police, the girl has completed high school education and is pursuing a beautician course.

On March 7, the accused took her to a hotel and allegedly raped her. He then dropped her back home and warned her against narrating the incident to her parents. However, a day later on Women's Day, the victim mustered the courage to share her ordeal with them.

However, a day later, the girl told everything to her family members, after which the father of the victim registered an FIR against the accused.Based on the statement of the victim, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act, an official said.

The accused is a resident of Uttam Nagar and is absconding. Several police teams have been deployed to nab him, an official said.

According to the data provided by the Delhi police, 45 per cent of the accused involved in rape cases are family members or friends of the victim.

While in 13 per cent of the rape cases, relatives of the victim were involved, in 28 per cent cases, other known persons, in 11 per cent cases, neighbours, in 1 per cent cases, employers or co-workers and only in 1.5 per cent, strangers are found involved in the cases of sexual assault.