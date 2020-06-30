Minor killed in Ghaziabad road accident, two others critical

Ghaziabad: Three minor boys who were riding on a scooter were hit by a speeding truck killing one of them while the other two have been injured grievously. The incident has been reported from Nandgram area under Sihani Gate police station in Ghaziabad on late Sunday evening. Police have seized the truck but the driver managed to flee after the incident.



As per a senior police officer, all the three boys age between 14-16 years. The deceased has been identified as Shadab (14) and those who were left with injuries are Sameer and Sonu. "While father was asleep Shadab sneaked out from the house taking the keys of his scooter for a joy ride. Shadab was driving the scooter and his younger brother Sameer and friend Sonu were riding pillion at the time of the incident" said Dileep Singh Bisht, station house officer of Sihani Gate police station.

Shadab's father Afzal who runs a tailor shop in Nandgram area said that Shadab was eldest among his four brothers while Sameer is youngest. "The shop was closed it was Sunday so I was at home. However, in evening Shadab and Sameer went on a joy ride along with their friend. A neighbor woke me up and informed me about the incident" said Afzal.

Police have said that they didn't receive any complaint into the matter from victim's side.