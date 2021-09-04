Minor kidnapped on July 8 finally rescued by cops from Kolkata

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh in July, recovered from Kolkata by the Delhi Police on Thursday. The minor girl was allegedly kidnapped on July 8.



Meanwhile, the family then lodged a missing complaint in the Belipar Police Station, of Gorakhpur under section 363 IPC. They had strong doubt over a 22-year-boy named Akash, a resident of the Chirag Delhi area of South Delhi. As per the investigation, the mother of the victim used to work in Malviya Nagar as a housemaid and her daughter used to visit the place. Then she met Akash.

According to the DCP South Delhi, Atul Kumar Thakur, "The district police took swift action in this case as directed by the Supreme Court and traced both the minor girl and her abductor Akash in a very short time from Kolkata the capital city of West Bengal."

"A team from Malviya Nagar Police Station went to Kolkata on Wednesday and rescued the girl and arrested the accused from the Mullapara area of Howrah — the adjacent district of Kolkata. Akash had hidden the girl at one of his relatives' place," the DCP added.

Further, the Delhi police have been asked to hand over the custody of the minor girl to the petitioner-family after doing necessary formalities on being brought to Delhi.

After almost two months of investigation, the Uttar Pradesh police was empty-handed. The mother of the missing girl informed that UP Police was not giving any satisfying answer to the family. After some time she filed a writ petition like 'Habeas Corpus' under article 226 in the apex court. On September 1, the SC directed Gorakhpur Police to hand over the case to the Delhi Police by saying "This is certainly a reflection of the state UP Police. The state did not go for so long and they wanted 2 months further time, without realising the seriousness of the matter, and the urgency involved".