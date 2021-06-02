Minor girl sexually assaulted inside mosque, cleric held

New Delhi: A minor girl has now alleged that she was sexually assaulted inside a mosque in north-east Delhi, following which the Delhi Police said they have arrested a 47-year-old man in the case, who is a cleric in the same mosque. The victim in the case is said to be aged 10.



The police have said that the incident was reported to them on Sunday. The girl had stepped into the mosque to get some water at around 10 pm on Sunday. The cleric, identified as one Ilyas, was allegedly present inside the premises at the time and saw the girl.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the cleric then allegedly stopped her and sexually assaulted her. The police have said that the man then also went on to threaten the minor with dire consequences if she ever told anyone about what had happened to anyone.

The 10-year-old girl somehow managed to escape from his clutches and rushed back home as soon as possible. Following this, she informed her parents of what had happened, who then approached the police with a criminal complaint against the cleric.

The police have said that they have made sure that the girl has undergone a medical examination — the results of which confirmed that she was indeed assaulted.

Later, based on technical surveillance, the police arrested the accused. The case against him has been registered under the appropriate sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, in a separate case of online sexual abuse of a minor, the Delhi Police arrested a man from Telangana for uploading objectionable photographs of a woman — taken when she was about 14 years old.