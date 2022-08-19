Minor girl raped & murdered, another rescued by police

ghaziabad: A 9-year-old girl was raped and murdered while another girl aged six was rescued by police from Modinagar area of Ghaziabad, police said on Friday. Cops said that the accused lured both the girls on pretext of giving them candies and abducted them while they were playing outside their house.



As per police, the accused has been identified as Kapil Kashyap (25), a native of village Rori in Modinagar. He used to live in the same village where the victim lived and were known to each other.

Ghaziabad's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Iraz Raza said that the accused took both the girls on his bicycle. "On Thursday evening, when the two minor girls were playing outside their house, the accused came on his bicycle and offered them candies. He lured them and took both of them to a jungle where he raped the elder girl," Raza said.

The officer further said that the matter came to light after the girls didn't return home till late night.

"The family alerted police after they failed to find the girls and four police teams immediately started searching for the missing children.

Police managed to rescue the six-year-old girl at night who narrated the whole incident to police and how she managed to flee," Raza added.

"Police teams continued to look for the other child and she was found dead early on Friday morning from farms near Rori village. Police have found multiple injury marks on her body while her clothes were also torn. Police teams laid trap and arrested the accused who confessed to have raped and killed the victim when she tried to raise an alarm. He has been arrested and booked under section 376 (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder) and 5/6 Protection of Child against Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. He was produced before court and sent to jail on Friday," the SP said.