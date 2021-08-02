Minor girl kidnapped, gangraped by four, three held in Ghaziabad

New Delhi: A 14-year-old student of Class 9 at a private school was allegedly abducted from Khoda area of Ghaziabad and gangraped by four youth. While police have arrested three accussed in connection with the incident, the victim has been sent for medical examination, police said.



As per reports, the victim was known to one of the four accussed, identified as Karan and he called her to a nearby temple to meet on July 27. However, he called three of his friends with a car and they lured the girl for a drive but kidnapped her and took her to an apartment in Kondli area in New Delhi where all the four accussed took turns to rape her.

The accussed later dropped the girl at the main road in Khoda and threatened her with dire consequences if she tells about the incident to anyone and also snatched her mobile phone.

However the girl rushed to her house and narrated the ordeal to her parents. The family who immediately reported the matter to police alleged that cops at Khoda police station pressurised them to remove name of a particular accussed from their complaint if they want their FIR to be registered.

"Its heart-wrenching how police behaved with us when we reported the incident to them. Twice they tore our complaint while for nearly 6-7 times we were turned away from the police station. Later, we reached out to senior police officials to seek justice," said one of victim's family members.

Abhay Kumar Mishra, circle officer, Ghaziabad police said that while an FIR has been registered inder relevant sections of gangrape, three accussed havebeen arrested by police.

"All the three accussed have been presented before the court and sent to jail. The girl has been sent for medical examination. While the family has alleged police for negligence, we have called them to police station to record their statements but they have not come. Initial findings do not indicate a lag in police behaviour in the probe. However investigation is under way and proper actions will be taken accordingly," added Mishra.