Minor boy gets multiple stitches on face after Pitbull attacks him

ghaziabad: A 10-year-old boy was grievously injured after a pet pitbull dog attacked him while playing at a park in the Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad. It was revealed that the incident took place on September 3.



While smiling incidents of attack from pet dogs are coming up these days, a video of the fresh incident is also making rounds on social media where a boy can be seen playing at part of a residential society near his house.

A girl, at the park, was walking a pitbull dog when suddenly she left the pet animal and it rushed to attack the child's face and ear. People rescued the child from the dog's clutches but it had bitten his face by the time they managed to get rid of the dog.

Victim's family have said that the boy has suffered severe injuries from the dog's bite and sustained more than a hundred stitches on his face. The boy is a resident of Sanjay Nagar area in Ghaziabad which falls under the jurisdiction of Madhuban Bapudham police station.

Residents from various societies across Noida and Ghaziabad are raising objections to pet animals in societies and the role of their owners in handling them is being criticised widely. Recently, a pet dog, possibly beagle breed, attacked a 12-year-old boy inside the lift in Raj Nagar extension area.

Another incident was reported from Noida's Sector 75 where a pet dog attacked a delivery executive inside lift of a upscale residential society. In all the three incidents, the dog owner was present with the dog at the time of incident.