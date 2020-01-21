Ministry of Home Affairs has no info concerning tukde-tukde gang

New Delhi: "Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang," was the reply activist Saket Gokhale got in response to an RTI application filed by him. A former journalist Gokhale filed an RTI seeking answers from the ministry to various questions, including the official definition of the phrase and whether standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been drawn up to identify the "tukde-tukde gang."



"PEOPLE - IT'S OFFICIAL. The Home Ministry has responded to my RTI saying: 'Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang.' Maanyavar is a liar.

The 'tukde tukde gang' does not officially exist and is merely a figment of Amit Shah's imagination," Gokhale wrote on Twitter.

Gokhale took a step forward and said he has written to the Election Commission to take cognizance of this.

"Home Minister Amit Shah must explain why he used this term in a rally or he should apologize publicly for lying to the people and misleading them," he added.

The term was first used four years back during a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), when it was alleged that slogans threatening to split the country was raised at a meeting on the varsity campus.

Gokhale had filed the RTI on December 26 after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told a rally in Delhi earlier in the day that the "tukde tukde gang" needed to be taught a lesson.