Minister: Water treatment plant in Chandrawal to be functional from next year

New Delhi: The Delhi government's new water treatment plant in Chandrawal will be functional from next year onwards. Water Minister Satyendar Jain inspected the plant and directed the officials to ensure that the WTP lives up to the expectations and to complete the work by April 2023.



In a bid to overcome the problem of water scarcity in the city and supply drinking water 24x7, the government had started work on the plant which has a capacity of 477 MLD (105MGD) of water and costs Rs 600 crore. The Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant will help to provide clean drinking water through taps to 22 lakh residents at once. The speciality of the plant will be that it will be able to treat even very poor quality water. At present, the WTP built with old technology is unable to treat ammonia, due to which the other plant had to be shut down.

Due to the high ammonia level in the water coming from Haryana, there is a need to shut down the water treatment plant, due to which the water supply gets disrupted. The new WTP will be able to treat high levels of ammonia content up to 4 ppm. Areas like Chandni Chowk, Civil Lines, Jama Masjid, Sadar Bazar, Idgah, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Narayana, Patel Nagar, Shadipur, Malka Ganj will highly benefit from the new plant.

"The Chandrawal Plant will be one of the most modern water treatment plants in Delhi. This WTP will have the facilities for Ozonation Generation System, Ozone Contact Tank, Rapid Gravity Filtration System, Pump House (Treated Water Transmission Pumps), Chemical House, and Chemical Dosing System," Jain said.