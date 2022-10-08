Minister Rai conducts surprise inspection of construction site

New Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of Parsvnath La Tropicana which is being developed by Parsvnath Developers Limited in Khyber Pass on Friday to check the implementation of the anti-dust campaign and found a gross violation of the 14 anti-dust norms.



He ordered DPCC to issue a show-cause notice to Parsvnath Developer for sealing the construction site until the rules are complied with and appealed to the people of the Capital to register a complaint on 'Green Delhi' App if they find someone polluting the environment and violating the rules so that immediate action can be taken against them.

During the inspection Rai said, "I am here to inspect a site on which Parasvnath Developers are developing a residential society and constructing flats. We have enforced the GRAP system and we are running an 'Anti-dust campaign' under which we issued a circular consisting of 14 norms to be followed by all the construction sites in Delhi. During inspection, we found that 8 out of 14 rules are being violated on this site. One glaring error on their part is that despite CAQM's directions of installing 4 anti-smog guns on a site with a size greater than 20 thousand sq mtrs, they have only installed 1 anti-smog gun which is on the front side of the premises. Second violation is that they have yet to start the work of covering the structures with green nets. Also, they have not provided masks to the workers. They have also violated the rule regarding stone cutting and not cleaned the vehicles going in and out of the site."

Rai further added, "We are running an Anti-dust campaign in Delhi from October 6th and Phase-1 of the campaign will go on till November 6th. We have formed 586 teams, which also have 12 teams of concerned departments, to ensure that construction sites are complying with the rules. These teams are inspecting construction sites all across Delhi."