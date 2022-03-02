Minister opens new projects to augment water supply in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday inaugurated an underground reservoir with 2.95 crore litres capacity in Mundka to meet the demand for drinking water in the region.



Another underground reservoir of 2.68 crore litres capacity was inaugurated in Sonia Vihar. It is expected to benefit around 6 lakh residents in East Delhi.

Jain also laid the foundation for a sewage pumping station in Harsh Vihar, which will be able to treat 1.75 crore litres of sewage per day. In order to increase the availability of water in the surrounding households, Delhi government has come up with the installation of booster pumping stations.

The minister said these initiatives will benefit around 8.45 lakh residents in the unauthorised colonies of Mundka, Sonia Vihar and Harsh Vihar.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain said, "This will be a significant step to increase the water pressure in the area and will help to solve the existing water crisis in Delhi."

Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is working tirelessly day and night to achieve its aim of cleaning the Yamuna and providing 24x7 water supply to all the residents of Delhi.