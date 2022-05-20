Minister Nand Gopal inaugurates infra projects worth Rs 30 crore

noida: Several infrastructural projects worth nearly Rs 30 crore developed by the Noida Authority were inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Industrial Development Nand Gopal Nandi on Thursday. These works include two foot over bridges, wetland at Sector 91, construction of RCC drain and brick work, two pink toilets among others.

The minister on Thursday held meeting with the officials on both Noida and Greater Noida authorities to review the progress of various development works. A senior officer informed that the minister had instructed officials to complete the unfinished development works, dispose of the matters related to public interest at the earliest and establish a new dimension in the industrial development sector.

The development works include two new foot over bridges on Expressway by village Kondli Shafipur near Sector-149 Metro station and near village Hajipur on 75-metre road between Sector-104 and Sector-100. A 12-acre wetland in Sector-91 was also inaugurated at a cost of

Rs 5.85 crore.

Apart from this, the construction work of RCC drain from Sector-132 Genesis Rotary to Panchsheel Underpass and maintenance work of brick work from Panchsheel underpass to Sector-135 irrigation drain, parallel to the expressway at a cost of Rs 14.6 crore was also inaugurated.