Minister inaugurates grid-connected energy storage system in Rani Bagh

New Delhi: Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday inaugurated a grid-connected energy storage system in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh substation.



According to a statement by the Delhi government, the energy storage system, which is "India's first", will improve supply reliability at the distribution level and will also help in avoiding a situation of grid failure in case of any exigency.

"This battery system has a life span of 10-20 years. When there is peak load, transformers usually burn out which causes power failure. This only works for a month or two. In the months of June-July, when there is a peak, the battery will aid in the power supply," Jain said.

When the demand will be low, the system will get discharged. He added that the battery system is cost-effective, has a longer life span and causes less pollution.

"Earlier batteries caused a lot of pollution. This is a lithium-ion battery with a robust life span, and the cost is quite reasonable too. Earlier they were very expensive. For this battery system, if we take 4 hours of storage, it would mean 150KW, and for 1 hour it is 600Kw. The cost is Rs 1 crore. I request the ones who installed the battery to reduce the cost four times so that we can install more of these," he said.