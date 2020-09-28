Minister: Govt looking at pressurised pipe system for 24-hour water supply

New Delhi: A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city will have round-the-clock water supply just like electricity, Delhi's Water minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday said the Delhi government is looking at the latest technology to achieve that. Jain said the department is working on ensuring 24-hour water supply using a pressurised pipe system instead of overhead tanks or underground water tanks.



"All developed countries use a similar methodology and we are looking at achieving the same results. For this, we have contacted private consultants who will give us inputs and tell us how to go about it," he said while talking to reporters.

In the next five years Delhi will have 24 hours of water supply and that too without any motor, Jain assured.

"The consultants will tell us about the latest technology and how pressurised pipes work because they don't require a motor to pull up water to various floors of a building," he added. The Delhi government which is facing allegations of privatising water supply in the Capital by opposition leaders is keen on achieving the 24-hour water supply target in the next five years.

Kejriwal dismissed the allegations through a virtual press conference on Saturday. He said, "Some Opposition leaders are saying water supply in Delhi is being privatised. It can never happen and I assure you this."