Minister Gahlot inspects Nirmal Chhaya Complex
New Delhi: Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday carried out an inspection of the Nirmal Chhaya Integrated Complex in Hari Nagar.
During the visit, he also celebrated World Environment Day, 2022 along with the residents and planted a tree sapling within the complex. Gahlot encouraged the residents and directed the senior officials to ensure that the residents get all the necessary support from the government to enable their complete rehabilitation and readaptation.
The Minister said that the government has been
taking extra precautions to prevent unpleasant situations, particularly those involving women and children, and to ensure complete legal and administrative protection in the event of an adverse incident.
"Family is highly crucial in a child's life and
development, and our first priority is to guarantee that every child gets a home as soon as possible. We will also provide financial assistance for as long as they need it for complete physical and mental recovery," he said.
The Nirmal Chhaya Integrated Complex has residential facilities for protective custody and rehabilitation of women in distress and children who are victims of abuse and adverse circumstances The various institutions include Protection Home for women under Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956 and Children's Homes,
Observation Home, Place of Safety & After Care Home for girls segregated based on different age groups based on physical, mental nature of victimisation.
