Minister disburses loans of Rs 1 crore
New Delhi: Delhi SC/ST and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday disbursed loans worth Rs 1 crore at Ambedkar Bhawan. The SC/ST Minister informed about the various welfare schemes of the department to the public. Gautam said that the government is trying to ensure that maximum people benefit through Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minister and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation. We are working to simplify the loan process so that maximum loan applicants receive loans with ease.
The Delhi government has disbursed a loan amount of Rs 1 crore through DSFDC, which is double in comparison to previous year. The Minister briefed people about Dilli Swarojgar Yojna (DSY) under which, the DSFDC is providing need based loans, up to Rs 5 lakh at the rate 6 per cent per anum for various income generating activities in fixed prescribed categories.
In composite loan scheme, the DSFDC is providing need based loan to the prospective beneficiaries for pursuing various income generating activities in fixed prescribed categories.
Whereas the Education Loan Scheme provides loan to the students, who are residents of Delhi and are pursuing Professional and Technical courses through Government recognized Institutions in India and Abroad. Under this scheme, the maximum amount of Rs 7.50 lakh for studies in India and the maximum Rs 15 lakh for studies in abroad is provided.
