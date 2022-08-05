Minister conducts inspection at IHBAS
New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday inspected the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). During this, Gautam took stock of the facilities there and interacted with the patients. He said that the Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will provide all necessary assistance for the development of the institute.
Gautam was welcomed by Dr RK Dhamija at the hospital. Simultaneously, he informed the minister about the upcoming academic courses of Mobile Mental Health Services (MMHU), Vibrant Stroke Unit, DM-Geriatric Psychiatry, MPhil-PSW, and DPN&MSc (Psychiatric Nursing).
Along with this, they discussed the initiatives of neuro-palliative care and rehabilitation services, neuro-imaging services (CT scan), neurology ward and ICU.
