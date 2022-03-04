Minimum temperature settles above normal in city

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a pleasant Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 15.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.



The humidity was 89 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city's air quality was recorded in the moderate category with the AQI clocking 194 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The city is expected to see strong surface winds during the day time, and the maximum temperature may climb to 28 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.