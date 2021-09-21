Minimum temperature rises in city

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the city rose by a few notches on Tuesday to settle at 29.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 83 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast southeasterly winds later in the day.