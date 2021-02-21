Minimum temperature in Delhi settles at 10.1 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was one notch below the season's average, MeT Department officials said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day time. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 93 per cent.

On Monday, the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 10 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.



