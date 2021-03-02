Minimum temperature in Delhi settles above normal

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.



According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 62 per cent.

The weatherman predicted strong surface winds during the daytime.

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the moderate category. The air quality index (AQI) was 175 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Monday, the mercury dropped by a few notches in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius.