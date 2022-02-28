Minimum temperature in city settles below season's average

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a sunny Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent, they said.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies throughout the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 12.1 degrees Celsius.