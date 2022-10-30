Minimum temperature in city settles below normal

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the very poor category on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.



The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am stood at 367, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Delhi's monitoring stations showed AQI in severe category with NSIT Dwarka recording 411, Jahangirpuri 407, Vivek Vihar 423, Wazirpur 412 and Anand Vihar 468, the CPCB data stated.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The weather department has predicted clear sky for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.