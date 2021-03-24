Minimum temperature in city settles below normal

New Delhi: The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 16 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded the highest minimum temperature of the season at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal," a MeT official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 61 per cent.

The weather office has predicted clear sky for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius respectively,the official added. PTI GJS



