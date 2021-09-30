Minimum temperature in city settles above season's normal

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on Thursday but there are no chances of rainfall during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.



According to IMD officials, the minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

The rainfall was nil in the last 24 hours between 8.30 am on Wednesday to 8.30 am on Thursday, the weather office said.

According to Met office, light rain is predicted in the city in October first week amid a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon.

The Met office predicted that the maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 84 per cent, it said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 35 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius.