Minimum temperature in city settles above normal
New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a warm Thursday morning as the minimum temperature of the day was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.
The weather office predicted a clear sky.
There will be mainly clear sky on Thursday and the maximum temperature of the day will hover around 42 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.
Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 56 per cent, the weather office said.
