Minimum temperature in city settles above normal

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a warm morning as the minimum temperature of the city on Thursday was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal even as the weather office predicted strong winds during the day.



The weather office also predicted that heatwave conditions are unlikely in the city for the next three days.

Strong surface winds will sweep across the region during the day time on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature of Wednesday has settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 5.30 am was 35 per cent, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality was in the poor category as the air quality index value stood at 273 at 9.05 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.